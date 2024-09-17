Browns Made 3 Roster Moves Tuesday

After getting humbled by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, the Cleveland Browns defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 18-13 on Sunday to move to 1-1 on the new season.

But they have plenty to figure out if they are to end up making the playoffs again, as they have holes on both sides of the football.

On Tuesday, they placed wide receiver David Bell on injured reserve due to a hip ailment that will require surgery while bringing in Jaelon Darden and Royce Freeman to be members of their practice squad, per Tom Withers.

Browns placed WR David Bell on injured reserve. He's scheduled to have hip surgery. Also, team signed WR Jaelon Darden and RB Royce Freeman to the practice squad. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) September 17, 2024

Bell is someone Cleveland was hoping would develop over the last couple of years after he was a third-round draft pick in 2022 out of Purdue University.

There, he had 93 catches for 1,286 yards and six touchdowns as a junior, making him a first-team All-Big Ten selection while he won the Richter–Howard Receiver of the Year award.

But in 32 career NFL games, Bell has only managed 41 catches for 408 yards and three touchdowns.

Darden, a wide receiver who was a fourth-round pick in 2021, has 61 receptions and 598 yards since coming into the league.

Cleveland had signed him to their practice squad a few weeks ago and later elevated him to their active roster, only to waive him a few days ago.

Freeman has spent six seasons in the NFL as a depth running back, and last season, he logged 319 rushing yards and two touchdowns as a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

He was a third-round pick in 2018 after four very productive years at the University of Oregon.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Leaves Open Possibility That Jed Wills, Jack Conklin Return This Week