Browns Analyst Sounds Off On Slander About 1 QB Prospect

Most signs indicate that the Cleveland Browns won’t take Shedeur Sanders at No. 2.

However, not many Browns fans or analysts seem mad about that.

They might pass on him to get a potential superstar like Travis Hunter, as Sanders’ tape leaves plenty to be desired.

Even so, Tony Rizzo doesn’t feel that way.

The ESPN Cleveland pundit has defended Sanders over and over, believing he’s receiving too much criticism.

“I have just about had enough. I’m taking receipts,” Rizzo said.

.@TheRealTRizzo is FED UP with the Shedeur Sanders slander… pic.twitter.com/4WaY6RUaMx — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 23, 2025

With that in mind, he went off on all those who slander the young signal-caller, disputing a report by Tom Pelissero.

Apparently, an unnamed coach claimed that Sanders had the single-worst formal interview he had ever been a part of.

He called him ‘entitled,’ stating that he blamed his teammates for his mistakes and, more importantly, that he just wasn’t good.

Perhaps some of the criticism has been uncalled for.

Nevertheless, the tape doesn’t lie, and Sanders’ arm talent, athleticism, and elite traits just don’t seem to be there.

His demeanor has rubbed plenty of people the wrong way, mostly because he hasn’t earned anything in the NFL.

He might be Deion Sanders’ son, but he has yet to do anything in the National Football League, and until he proves himself, people will continue to call him out for that.

