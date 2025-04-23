Insider Says ‘Buzz Is Building’ About 1 Prospect For Browns At No. 2

Speculation intensifies around the Cleveland Browns targeting Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall with the NFL Draft just a few hours away.

The Heisman-winning two-way star has dominated discussion of the Browns’ draft strategy, with new developments suggesting the interest is mutual.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler recently shared revealing information on SportsCenter about Hunter’s Colorado Pro Day performance, which appeared to be strategically designed to impress one specific team.

All signs point to Cleveland zeroing in on Hunter.

“The momentum with Hunter built a couple weeks ago at Colorado’s Pro Day. I was told that Travis Hunter ran routes at his pro day in part because he knew it would make the Browns happy. The Browns see him primarily as a wide receiver, while other teams see him as more of a cornerback. So, the buzz here in Cleveland is certainly building around that potential pick of Hunter.”

Travis Hunter ran routes at the Colorado showcase in part because he knew it would make the Browns happy, per @JFowlerESPN 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/09XOUB1Otk — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 23, 2025

This calculated decision by Hunter demonstrates his awareness of Cleveland’s vision for him, potentially setting the stage for a perfect match on draft night.

While the Browns continue evaluating their options with the second overall selection, team sources indicate the front office remains open to potential trade scenarios.

Their substantial draft capital collection makes moving the pick a tempting proposition worth exploring.

Nevertheless, Cleveland has narrowed their focus to a select group of elite prospects.

Hunter consistently emerges as the frontrunner, with most NFL insiders anticipating the Browns will stand firm and make him their selection.

Hunter’s remarkable dual-threat credentials make him an enticing option.

For a Cleveland franchise eager to generate excitement among its fan base, Hunter represents both star power and production that could transform the team’s fortunes immediately.

NEXT:

Joe Flacco Gets Honest About Mentoring Young QBs