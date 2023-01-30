Browns Analyst Sums Up All The 2023 Draft Picks

There are just two teams remaining in the playoffs, meaning that the majority of NFL clubs are already planning for 2023.

This includes the Cleveland Browns, who will not only look to retain their current talent but are in the continued process of scouting their incoming draft picks.

#Browns have 8 picks in 2023 Draft: 2nd, 3rd (comp pick-Vikings hire of Adofo-Mensah), 4, 4 (from Vikings), 5 (from Rams), 5, 6 & 7 — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) January 30, 2023

The Browns will have eight total draft picks in the 2023 draft.

Although the team doesn’t have their first-round pick due to the Deshaun Watson deal, their first pick will come in the second round.

Browns fans are in full offseason mode, and there has already been much speculation about who the Browns should draft, and what positions they should go after.

Is it time to draft a new receiver?

Heading into 2023, the Browns have Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones as their one-two punch.

After that, the depth chart is rather thin.

David Bell has shown flashes, but after that, the receiver room is bleak.

With an incoming wide receiver class that is said to be incredibly deep, this could be the Browns’ year to find a superstar receiver in the draft.

The Browns could also look to replace Kareem Hunt in this draft, looking for a new running back to complement Nick Chubb.

Similarly to wide receivers, this class could provide a necessary spark in the Browns’ running backs room, adding a player who cannot only rush effectively but be a reliable option in the passing game as well.

Overall, the Browns are quite a few players away from contending in 2023.

A new offensive piece would be just the first of many dominoes to fall.