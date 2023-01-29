2 Free Agent CB’s That Should Interest The Browns

Despite boasting some impressive players on defense, the Cleveland Browns struggled on that side of the football this season.

Although their rushing defense was a big problem, many feel there are some holes in the secondary to fill as well.

If the Haslams are willing to spend in order to finally give The Land a winning NFL team, these two free agent cornerbacks could help shore up the Browns’ pass coverage.

Patrick Peterson

Peterson is 32 years of age, but he could give the Browns the type of production they need in the secondary.

He had a strong season for the Minnesota Vikings in 2022, logging 15 passes defended and five interceptions while holding opposing quarterbacks to a 59.6 percent completion rate and a 79.6 passer rating when his man was targeted.

The Fort Lauderdale native has been named to the Pro Bowl eight times while also earning three All-Pro first-team selections.

Jonathan Jones

Even though Jones went undrafted in 2016, he has become reasonably successful in the pros.

He had his best season in 2022, contributing four interceptions and 11 passes defended to the New England Patriots while holding the opposition to a 52.7 percent completion rate and a 73.0 passer rating when the man he was covering was targeted.

At age 29, Jones is a little younger than Peterson, but he has played on two Super Bowl-winning teams in New England, and that type of experience would be invaluable for a Cleveland team that has never claimed the Vince Lombardi Trophy.