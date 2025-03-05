Browns Nation

Tuesday, March 4, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Analyst Urges Team To Make Big Move In NFL Draft

Browns Analyst Urges Team To Make Big Move In NFL Draft

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns desperately need a quarterback.

They have a chance to get their guy at No. 2.

Then again, there’s also a chance that they only like one of the top two prospects available at the position.

If that’s the case, then Tony Rizzo believes they should absolutely look to trade up to No. 1.

On Tuesday’s edition of ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Rizzo argued that if they like Cam Ward more than Shedeur Sanders, they need to make sure to move up to get him.

“If you really like Cam Ward that much more than Shedeur Sanders, you gotta trade up and get him,” Rizzo said.

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly more than willing to trade the No. 1 pick, and they could still get the player they covet at No. 2 if they trade with the Browns.

Needless to say, the Browns would still have to pay a steep price to do so, but if they wind up getting their franchise guy, it will most definitely be worth it.

Of course, that’s assuming they’re much higher on Ward than on Sanders, which, at this point, is just speculation.

The Browns have multiple avenues to explore from now until the day of the NFL Draft, and whatever they decide to do will also be affected by free agency and even the Myles Garrett trade saga.

Neither Ward nor Sanders looks like a sure thing at the next level.

And while there are never guarantees in the NFL Draft, giving up that much value to land a player who might not have the upside of a star is a risky move, but one that might be worth making.

NEXT:  Report: Browns Expected To Move On From Star Player
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation