Browns Analyst Urges The Team To Sign 3 Free Agents

The Cleveland Browns didn’t enter the offseason with a lot of money to spend.

They kept some of their key guys and, as expected, didn’t make much of a splash in free agency.

That’s why Nathan Zegura believes they need to bring back some of their veterans.

Talking to Ken Carman and Anthony Lima on 92.3 The Fan, the Browns’ color analyst urged them to get a deal done with Nick Chubb, Jedrick Wills, and Elijah Moore:

“I would go out right now, I’d sign Nick Chubb today. I’d sign Elijah Moore today and I’d sign Jed Wills today. And I’d bring in Joe Flacco,” he said.

Granted, that doesn’t sound that promising, but since they have had little to no interest from other teams, the Browns might be able to get them at a reduced price.

Moore has been rather unimpressive and disappointing since they traded for him, but it’s not like there are many options available.

If anything, they could and should give him one final chance to prove his worth.

Wills has also been disappointing, and the Browns’ offensive line as a whole took a massive step back last season.

Nevertheless, even if they address the tackle position in the NFL Draft, they could use him for depth and mentorship.

As for Chubb, we’re talking about a fan favorite and one of the greatest players in franchise history.

Even if he’s no longer the player he used to be, he’s earned his stripes and the right to go out on his own terms.

The Browns will most likely have more than enough time to think this through, and if they’re still free agents after the NFL Draft, they should strongly consider bringing them back.

