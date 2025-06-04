Browns Worked Out Former Saints RB

The Cleveland Browns continue evaluating talent as they reshape their roster for the upcoming season.

Their latest focus centers on a versatile player who spent recent years with the New Orleans Saints before becoming available this offseason.

Jordan Mims first joined the Saints’ practice squad in 2023 and remained with the organization through various roles until his release in May.

The former Fresno State standout has since drawn interest from Cleveland, who brought him in for a workout this week.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported the development on social media.

“Browns worked out former Saints running back Jordan Mims today, per a league source. Former Fresno State standout played in every game last season for New Orleans on offense, special teams,” Wilson shared.

#Browns worked out former #Saints running back Jordan Mims today, per a league source. Former @FresnoStateFB standout played in every game last season for New Orleans on offense, special teams @KPRC2 previous workout #Patriots #Titans pic.twitter.com/vgTVxwRQmm — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 4, 2025

The 25-year-old brings both youth and versatility that could appeal to Cleveland’s coaching staff.

Mims contributed as both a running back and special teams player during his time in New Orleans, appearing in two games as a rookie in 2023 before expanding his role to 11 games the following season.

His 2024 production included 70 rushing yards on 20 carries while adding 71 receiving yards from 12 catches.

Those numbers may seem modest, but his dual-threat capability and special teams experience provide value beyond traditional statistics.

Cleveland’s potential interest in Mims aligns with broader offensive changes taking shape.

The Browns recently hired Mike Bloomgren as offensive line coach, bringing in an established run-game specialist known for his innovative schemes during his tenure at Stanford from 2011 to 2017.

Bloomgren’s expertise in 21 personnel packages suggests Cleveland may prioritize ground-based attacks moving forward.

The team also added running backs Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson through the 2025 draft, further indicating their commitment to strengthening the rushing attack.

If Cleveland seeks additional backfield depth, Mims represents a logical target who could contribute immediately.

NEXT:

Insider Highlights Key Browns Offseason Move