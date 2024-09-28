Browns Announce 2 Roster Moves For Raiders’ Contest

The Cleveland Browns will look to get into the win column against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday as the winner of this contest will even their record to 2-2 on the year.

Cleveland has dealt with numerous injuries to begin this season, and 17 players were listed on the team’s final injury report this week.

To address some of their depth problems, the Browns announced two roster moves ahead of their Sunday kickoff.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot shared the moves on X as Cleveland elevated cornerback Tony Brown II and tight end Geoff Swaim from the team’s practice squad to their roster this weekend.

#Browns have elevated CB Tony Brown II and TE Geoff Swaim from the practice squad. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 28, 2024

Both Brown and Swaim are veteran athletes who can provide experienced depth at their respective positions.

Brown has played for four teams since joining the NFL in 2018 out of Alabama, including a two-year stay at both Green Bay (2018-2019) and Indianapolis (2022-2023).

In total, Brown has played 62 games in six NFL seasons, making 77 tackles, forcing four fumbles, and intercepting one pass during this professional career.

Swaim is working for his fifth different team since joining the NFL in 2015 as the Dallas Cowboys’ seventh-round selection.

The tight end stayed in Dallas for four seasons before signing with Jacksonville, Tennessee, and Arizona over the last six years.

In 10 seasons, Swaim has played 101 contests and made 65 starts.

The 31-year-old athlete has 110 receptions for 846 yards and six touchdowns in his NFL career.

Swaim’s addition was significant as starting tight end David Njoku is still nursing a high ankle sprain he suffered against the Cowboys in the season-opening contest.

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals Alarming Stat About Deshaun Watson