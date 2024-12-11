Browns Nation

Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Browns Announce 2 Roster Moves

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: The Cleveland Browns take the field before playing the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns still have four games left this season.

Being eliminated from playoff contention doesn’t mean they will just wave the white flag and call it a season.

If anything, this month allows them to assess the hand they’ve been given and determine a course of action for the offseason.

With that in mind, they’ve signed tight end Tre’ McKitty to the practice squad.

The 6-foot-4, 246-pound tight end is in his fourth season out of Georgia.

The Los Angeles Chargers originally drafted the former Bulldog.

A former third-round pick, he’s hauled in 16 catches for 117 yards so far.

The Browns also announced that they’ve designated defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. to return to practice.

He now has a 21-day window to be activated before reverting to Injured Reserve (IR) for the remainder of the season.

The second-round pick got off to a rocky start to his career.

He was suspended for the season’s first five games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Then, he suited up for four games and logged five tackles before being placed on IR with a knee injury on November 16.

The rookie won’t have that much time to get back on track, but the Browns would be wise to give him an extended look if he’s cleared to play.

Otherwise, they might lean towards addressing their need for a defensive tackle in the offseason.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

