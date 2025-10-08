Browns Announce 3 Roster Moves On Wednesday

The Cleveland Browns keep making moves.

Following the Joe Flacco trade, they had some room to add to their roster.

They chose to use that open spot to bolster their secondary on Wednesday.

As reported by the team, the Browns signed cornerback Dom Jones to the active roster off the practice squad.

We've signed CB Dom Jones to the active roster from the practice squad and made other roster moves — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 8, 2025

This was a logical decision, considering that he was out of temporary elevations after making three appearances in the first five games of this season.

So far, he hasn’t been much of a factor, as he’s been on the field for 15 special teams snaps and 10 defensive snaps.

At 6-foot-2, 192 pounds, Jones is an undrafted rookie from Colorado State.

In addition, the Browns signed cornerback Dee Williams to the practice squad and placed cornerback Ameer Speed on the practice squad injured reserve.

Williams is in his second season out of Tennessee.

The Seattle Seahawks signed him as an undrafted free agent last season, and he made 12 appearances for them and one for the New York Giants.

It’s worth mentioning that the Browns didn’t sign quarterback Bailey Zappe off the practice squad after trading Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals.

That leaves rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders as the only quarterbacks on the active roster.

The Browns could elevate Zappe for their Week 6 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers as a veteran insurance policy.

Gabriel will make his second NFL start after being named the replacement for Flacco for their Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings in London.

