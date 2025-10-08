David Njoku Sends 4-Word Message To Joe Flacco After Trade

The Cleveland Browns moved on from Joe Flacco.

The veteran quarterback was benched after some dismal performances, and with the Cincinnati Bengals desperate enough to trade for him, it was an easy call to send him there.

With that in mind, tight end David Njoku took to social media to wish his former teammate well with a four-word message.

“Love u big guy,” Njoku posted on Instagram.

#Browns David Njoku says goodbye to Joe Flacco on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/NTqkyFPmYw — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) October 7, 2025

Njoku and Flacco developed a strong connection on and off the field.

He broke out as a pass catcher in Flacco’s first stint in 2023, and he was expected to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of his return this season.

That hasn’t necessarily been the case, but not all because of Flacco.

Njoku has taken a bit of a step back behind rookie Harold Fannin Jr., who has showcased impressive potential.

Yet, Njoku should be encouraged by Dillon Gabriel taking over the offense.

In Gabriel’s starting debut, in Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings, Njoku had his best game of the season with six receptions on nine targets for 67 yards and his first touchdown.

He’s trying to get a contract extension, and driving up his numbers will certainly help his cause.

Gabriel would also be wise to lean on his veterans and most reliable pass catchers.

As for Flacco, playing behind the Bengals’ offensive line might not be what he had in mind, but if he wants to stay in the NFL, he will have one final chance to prove that he’s still got it.

