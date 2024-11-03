Browns Announce 5 Players Will Be Inactive Against Chargers

The Cleveland Browns are finally starting to get healthier, welcoming back several players over the past few weeks who have been shelved with injuries.

With players like running back Nick Chubb and offensive lineman Wyatt Teller returning from injuries, Cleveland’s offense looked healthy as well last week against the Baltimore Ravens for the first time all season.

Still, a handful of players have been listed as questionable heading into this week’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, including multiple key players.

On X Sunday morning, Cleveland’s play-by-play broadcaster Andrew Siciliano shared a list of the Browns’ inactive roster for today, revealing five players who will not participate in the game.

That list included quarterback Bailey Zappe, running back D’Onta Foreman, linebacker Jordan Hicks, offensive tackle Germain Ifedi, and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson.

Foreman’s status is due to running back Jerome Ford – the team’s primary backup – being healthy enough to suit up today.

Ford last played for the Browns against the Philadelphia Eagles last month, a contest he left after injuring his hamstring.

Zappe is listed as the team’s emergency quarterback for today’s contest.

Hicks was listed as questionable heading into the contest as he continues to deal with multiple injuries.

Ifedi has been active for several games this season, but with Jedrick Wills returning to the field on Sunday, the Browns have decided to rest Ifedi.

Jefferson has been a healthy scratch for multiple weeks now as Cleveland welcomed back rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. after he was lifted from the NFL Commissioner’s Exempt list in October.

