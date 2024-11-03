Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, November 3, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Announce 5 Players Will Be Inactive Against Chargers

Browns Announce 5 Players Will Be Inactive Against Chargers

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns hands the ball to D'Onta Foreman #27 during the first half at Northwest Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are finally starting to get healthier, welcoming back several players over the past few weeks who have been shelved with injuries.

With players like running back Nick Chubb and offensive lineman Wyatt Teller returning from injuries, Cleveland’s offense looked healthy as well last week against the Baltimore Ravens for the first time all season.

Still, a handful of players have been listed as questionable heading into this week’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, including multiple key players.

On X Sunday morning, Cleveland’s play-by-play broadcaster Andrew Siciliano shared a list of the Browns’ inactive roster for today, revealing five players who will not participate in the game.

That list included quarterback Bailey Zappe, running back D’Onta Foreman, linebacker Jordan Hicks, offensive tackle Germain Ifedi, and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson.

Foreman’s status is due to running back Jerome Ford – the team’s primary backup – being healthy enough to suit up today.

Ford last played for the Browns against the Philadelphia Eagles last month, a contest he left after injuring his hamstring.

Zappe is listed as the team’s emergency quarterback for today’s contest.

Hicks was listed as questionable heading into the contest as he continues to deal with multiple injuries.

Ifedi has been active for several games this season, but with Jedrick Wills returning to the field on Sunday, the Browns have decided to rest Ifedi.

Jefferson has been a healthy scratch for multiple weeks now as Cleveland welcomed back rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. after he was lifted from the NFL Commissioner’s Exempt list in October.

NEXT:  Analyst Reveals What Browns Should Do If They Lose To Chargers
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation