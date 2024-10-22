Browns Announce 5 Roster Moves On Tuesday

The Cleveland Browns suffered another season-ending injury to a player during their team’s Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

This time, it’s starting quarterback Deshaun Watson who will be placed on the Injured Reserve (IR) list for the remainder of the season.

That was one of four roster moves the Browns announced on Tuesday, also noting that the team signed quarterback Bailey Zappe to the active roster on the team’s official X account.

We've signed QB Bailey Zappe to the active roster, placed QB Deshaun Watson on injured reserve and made other roster moves 📰 » https://t.co/E9QLQ3aCoi pic.twitter.com/HYdVUcAivJ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 22, 2024

In addition to those two moves, the Browns have waived linebacker Tony Fields II from the IR and offensive tackle Sebastian Gutierrez from the practice squad, allowing the team to add running back Gary Brightwell to the practice unit.

Watson will undergo season-ending surgery soon to repair damage to his Achilles as it ruptured during the second quarter of the Bengals contest.

Zappe was most recently on the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad, and the move to sign him to the active roster means he will likely be there for the next three weeks, insider Tony Grossi pointed out earlier this morning.

Fields entered his fourth year with the Browns this season, but he’s played in only one game – the season-opener against the Dallas Cowboys – due to health issues.

The Browns have signed Brightwell multiple times this season to help with running back depth on the practice unit.

Gutierrez had signed with the practice squad back in September as the team’s offensive line depth had been depleted earlier in the season.

With multiple players making their return to the field at these positions, Cleveland no longer needed Gutierrez on the unit.

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals His Confidence Level In Kevin Stefanski