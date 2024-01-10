Browns Nation

Browns Announce Backup QB For Texans Game

Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Jeff Driskel became the fifth quarterback to start a game for the Cleveland Browns this season.

Signed off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad, there was conjecture this was merely a chance to see what he can do.

P.J. Walker remains on the active roster and already played in a few important games for the Browns.

Which of the two backups would be the official QB2 was a matter of mild speculation all week.

Today, the NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano passed on the word from offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

Van Pelt announced Driskel as the QB2 going forward.

The decision sparked some surprise from fans who think Walker is the better choice.

Driskel started off poorly against the Cincinnati Bengals with an interception on his third snap.

He scrambled for a pair of first downs on his last drive before the half, the only drive to last more than four plays.

Driskel also used his legs to help keep some drives alive.

Cleveland’s fifth QB owns slightly better career statistics than Walker does.

But in the most important statistic, Walker owns a 5-4 career win-loss record, while Driskel is 1-10.

In fact, Driskel has not won an NFL start since his 2018 rookie season.

Neither quarterback offers high expectations from the backup role.

Browns fans hope the only quarterback on the field during the playoffs is Joe Flacco.

