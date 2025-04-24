Browns Announce Draft Trade With Texans

The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans have struck an early deal that reshapes the draft landscape before the clock officially starts ticking.

While rumors have swirled about the Browns potentially moving their coveted No. 2 overall pick, they’ve instead focused on adjusting their strategy further down the board.

With hours still remaining before the first selection becomes official, the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans finalized a trade involving multiple Day 3 picks.

The Cleveland Browns executed a tactical move, sending three late-round selections—No. 179, No. 216, and No. 255—to the Houston Texans.

In return, they secured two fifth-round picks: one for the upcoming 2025 draft (No. 166) and another for 2027.

“Moving on up on Saturday!” Browns announced.

This reconfiguration leaves the Browns with slightly fewer selections this year but improves their positioning both now and down the road.

Following this transaction, the Cleveland Browns now control eight picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Their arsenal includes the prized No. 2 overall selection, followed by picks at No. 33, 67, 94, 104, 192, and 200, giving them considerable flexibility throughout the draft.

Though this trade might seem minor in the immediate draft conversation, its strategic importance shouldn’t be dismissed.

That 2027 fifth-rounder could become valuable currency in future negotiations, perhaps as part of a package to acquire established talent next season.

While this move won’t dominate headlines during Thursday’s first round or Friday’s second and third rounds, it suggests something more significant: the wheeling and dealing has only just begun.

Whether the Browns continue their aggressive approach or another team makes the next bold move, one thing remains clear: the NFL Draft is already in motion.

