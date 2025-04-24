Insider Has ‘Doubts’ About Rumored Browns Draft Move

The Cleveland Browns are locked in at No. 2.

They have the second-most valuable pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and the most valuable selection in the second round.

That’s why multiple teams have reportedly been in talks with them about acquiring both of those selections.

Nevertheless, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com simply doesn’t see any of that happening.

Talking to Ken Carman and Anthony Lima of 92.3 The Fan, she argued that unless someone ‘knocked their socks off,’ they weren’t going to miss a chance to get Travis Hunter at No. 2.

As for trading back up in the first round with their No. 33 pick, she was also skeptical.

“I doubt that they will do that,” Cabot said of potentially trading up from No.33.

Most reports have the Browns going with Hunter with their first pick of the night, and others believe they could look to move back up to the 20s to get their hands on Jalen Milroe or Jaxson Dart.

Milroe might still be available by the time they’re back on the clock at No. 33, although he was invited to attend the NFL Draft, meaning that the league expects him to be taken at some point in the first round.

The Browns clearly need a quarterback, but they also have other areas of need.

They’re also reportedly considering making a run at Louisville star Tyler Shough, who might slip all the way to the third round because of some concerns about his health and age.

The Browns have some very valuable assets, and only a Godfather-like offer should make them consider a trade.

