Browns Part Ways With Veteran Running Back

The Cleveland Browns continue making tough roster decisions as the regular season approaches.

Running back depth has emerged as a key area of focus, with injuries and contract situations forcing the team to evaluate their options at the position.

The Browns made another move in their backfield this week, parting ways with a veteran who has dealt with recent health concerns.

“The Browns waived RB Pierre Strong Jr. from injured reserve. He had originally reverted to IR after clearing waivers,” ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi reported.

Strong left Cleveland’s final preseason game for concussion evaluation, though no official diagnosis was announced.

The Browns decided to move forward without him, indicating he won’t factor into their immediate plans unless they reach an injury settlement.

The 2022 fourth-round pick spent two seasons with Cleveland after arriving from the New England Patriots.

Strong compiled nearly 500 rushing yards and two touchdowns while averaging five yards per carry during his tenure. His time with the Browns showed flashes of ability but was limited by injuries and competition for touches.

Cleveland appears set with Jerome Ford and Dylan Sampson both healthy heading into Week 1. The team also claimed rookie Raheim Sanders off waivers, adding another option to the mix.

The Browns still face uncertainty with second-round pick Quinshon Judkins, whose contract remains unsigned due to ongoing investigations.

However, Strong’s release creates more opportunities for the rookie who was supposed to replace Nick Chubb in the lineup.

Cleveland’s front office must finalize a roster capable of handling the demands of a full season while managing these remaining question marks.

The team opens the regular season against Cincinnati with their backfield depth now clearly defined after this latest roster adjustment.

