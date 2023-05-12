Browns Announce Jersey Numbers For 2023 Rookie Class

Cleveland Browns fans sure know a thing or two about wasting their money on rookie jerseys.

Still, some of us will never learn and continue to get our hopes up and buy a prized rookie’s jersey as soon as they become available, and that time may have come already.

The Browns have announced all seven jersey numbers for their rookie class of 2023, albeit some of those could change depending on roster cuts.

rookie numbers are in! pic.twitter.com/c1tXJ2hLNb — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 12, 2023

WR Cedric Tillman will rock No. 89 with the Browns, so he’s a prime candidate to change that number.

He wore No. 4 in college, which was obviously off the table as it’s Deshaun Watson’s number.

DT Siaki Ika will anchor the middle of the defensive line with his No. 62 jersey, which is the same number he wore during his college days.

CB Cameron Mitchell will sport No. 29, taking over for Herb Miller and Duke Johnson, the last guys who wore it.

OT Dawand Jones will wear No. 74, with the fans hoping he does a better job with that jersey than former first-round pick Cameron Erving.

DE Isaiah McGuire will be forced to go from No. 9 in college to No. 91 due to NFL regulations for defensive ends.

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson will now switch to No. 17, instead of the No. 7 jersey he rocked at UCLA.

Last but not least, C Luke Wypler will wear No. 56, pretty close to the No. 53 he wore during his days with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

All the rookies will get their NFL careers started at the rookie minicamp this weekend.