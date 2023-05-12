Browns Announce Signings Of 5 Draft Picks

The Cleveland Browns continue to round up their roster ahead of the exciting 2023 NFL season.

With rookie minicamp already underway, reporter Aaron Wilson confirmed that the team has already signed five draft picks to their rookie contracts.

DT Siaki Ika (No. 98), DT Isaiah McGuire (No. 126), QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (No. 140), CB Cameron Mitchell (No. 142), and C Luke Wylper (No. 190) are all official members of the Browns organization.

#Browns signed draft picks Siaki Ika, Isaiah McGuire, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Cameron Mitchell and Luke Wypler — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 12, 2023

GM Andrew Berry took a total of seven players between the third and sixth rounds, as they didn’t have any first or second-round picks.

This means that the only players taken by the Browns in this year’s NFL Draft that are still unsigned are WR Cedric Tillman (No. 74) and OT Dawand Jones (No. 111).

Still, the whole class, including those who haven’t been signed yet, will be in attendance in Berea this weekend for a three-day rookie minicamp.

League policy allows rookie players to partake in those activities despite not having signed a contract, so some of them could still be unsigned through June, although it’s highly unlikely.

The Browns will also have some more undrafted free agents and tryout players in the minicamp, so they better bring their A-game to secure a spot on the roster, as there will be no more room for error this season.