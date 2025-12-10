Browns Announce More Roster Moves After Recent Injuries

The Browns’ roster has experienced multiple changes over the past two weeks. In addition to finding and signing talented practice squad players, Cleveland’s depth has been challenged due to injuries.

On Sunday, Cleveland had two more players succumb to season-ending issues. Center Ethan Pocic and running back Jerome Ford were placed on the Injured Reserve (IR) list this week, opening up more roster spots for the Browns.

Cleveland filled those openings today, signing three players to their roster.

The Browns signed offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad. Byers is in his first NFL season, having played for the Florida State Seminoles the previous two years.

We've signed T Jeremiah Byers off the Cardinals’ practice squad and RB Trayveon Williams off the Chargers’ practice squad, and made other roster moves 📰 » https://t.co/3EqXHJjEno pic.twitter.com/3DPc6QLM8k — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 10, 2025

He has yet to play in an NFL contest this season, spending the entire year on a practice squad.

Cleveland’s second addition was Trayveon Williams. The running back was previously on the Los Angeles Chargers’ practice squad.

Williams spent six seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals after being a sixth-round draft pick by the organization in 2019. He’s played 71 career games in the NFL, logging 306 rushing yards and 74 receiving yards during his career.

The Browns’ final addition is defensive tackle Maurice Hurst. Hurst spent the previous two seasons with Cleveland.

Hurst entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick by the Raiders. He spent three seasons with that organization before heading to San Francisco.

He joined the Browns in 2023, playing 21 games for the Browns over a two-year stretch. For his career, he’s logged 116 tackles and 10 sacks.

Cleveland waived defensive tackle Simeon Barrow Jr. to make room for Hurst.

NEXT:

Shedeur Sanders Reveals How His Father Is Impacting His Game