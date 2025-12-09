Browns Announce 6 Roster Moves

The Cleveland Browns took a major hit on their offensive line after announcing that center Ethan Pocic suffered a torn Achilles and will miss the rest of the season. His injury opened up a roster spot, and the team made several moves on Tuesday to adjust.

The Browns placed both Pocic and running back Jerome Ford on injured reserve.

To help fill out the depth chart, the team signed center Darrian Dalcourt and defensive tackle Keith Cooper Jr. to the practice squad. In corresponding moves, they released Ochaun Mathis and Mark Robinson from the practice squad.

Both Pocic and Ford will be free agents in March. With Pocic now on injured reserve, Luke Wypler is also expected to start in his place.

The Browns face off against the Chicago Bears on the road this Sunday.

