Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, December 9, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Announce 6 Roster Moves

Browns Announce 6 Roster Moves

Jimmy Swartz
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Announce 6 Roster Moves
(Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns took a major hit on their offensive line after announcing that center Ethan Pocic suffered a torn Achilles and will miss the rest of the season. His injury opened up a roster spot, and the team made several moves on Tuesday to adjust.

The Browns placed both Pocic and running back Jerome Ford on injured reserve.

To help fill out the depth chart, the team signed center Darrian Dalcourt and defensive tackle Keith Cooper Jr. to the practice squad. In corresponding moves, they released Ochaun Mathis and Mark Robinson from the practice squad.

Both Pocic and Ford will be free agents in March. With Pocic now on injured reserve, Luke Wypler is also expected to start in his place.

The Browns face off against the Chicago Bears on the road this Sunday.

NEXT:  Browns Tackle Could Be Poised For Bigger Role In 2026
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 30: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the third quarter of a game at Huntington Bank Field on November 30, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Insider Hints That Browns’ Outlook On Shedeur Sanders May Be Changing
General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Insider Reveals Telling Insight About Andrew Berry’s Future
cleveland browns helmet
Browns Tackle Could Be Poised For Bigger Role In 2026
CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 07: Quinshon Judkins #10 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans at Huntington Bank Field on December 07, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Quinshon Judkins Is Leading NFL In Impressive Rookie Stat
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 07: Dan Orlovsky speaks on SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVIII on February 07, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Dan Orlovsky Sees Something New In Shedeur Sanders
CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 07: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns#2 and Blake Whiteheart #86 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a touchdown from Sanders during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field on December 07, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Shedeur Sanders Given Notable Grade For Week 14 Outing
Jimmy Swartz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jimmy Swartz
Contributor at Browns Nation
Owner and Founder of BrownsNation.com. As a freelance sports journalist being born and raised in Ohio, I understand the Cleveland Browns fan [...]

Browns Nation