Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, December 10, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Shedeur Sanders Reveals How His Father Is Impacting His Game

Shedeur Sanders Reveals How His Father Is Impacting His Game

Brandon Marcus
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Shedeur Sanders Reveals How His Father Is Impacting His Game
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Even before joining the league, Shedeur Sanders was always closely linked to his father, Deion. When Shedeur was signed to the Cleveland Browns, fans expected that link to follow him.

Sure enough, there is a lot of conversation about Shedeur’s relationship with his father and how it influences him.

While recently speaking with the press, the Browns quarterback opened up about how his dad influences him and how much he has always demanded of him.

“During the game and everything, I always hear his voice…His expectation for me is the highest. That’s where playing for him my whole life made it easier to play anywhere else… He’s hard on me.”

Shedeur was lucky enough to be coached by his dad in college. While that might be a tough situation for many young athletes, he is happy he got to experience it because his father pushed him hard and only accepted the very best.

Because he was guided by his dad while at Colorado, Shedeur feels he can play anywhere in the NFL. And the sort of work ethic and determination that he saw as a kid and in college is the same kind he is bringing to Cleveland.

There are some fans who feel that Shedeur’s dad has overshadowed him during his young NFL career. The expectations were too high, they say, while others claim he received extra attention because of his last name.

But Shedeur has recently shown a lot of great and undeniable progress and has come into his own. The shadow and influence of his father is still there, of course, but the Browns star is beginning to move past that.

Shedeur is thankful for his father and feels he wouldn’t be the player he is now without him. But he’s ready to make his own name for himself, and the last few weeks suggest he can.

NEXT:  Jerry Jeudy Gushes About Browns Rookie
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 06: Kurt Warner speaks on SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIX on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Kurt Warner Spots Something Big In Shedeur Sanders
CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns catches a pass in front of Terell Smith #32 of the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns-Bears Facing Severe Weather Conditions Sunday
browns helmets
Browns Announce More Roster Moves After Recent Injuries
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 23: (L-R) David Njoku #85, Jerry Jeudy #3 and Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns talk prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Jerry Jeudy Gushes About Browns Rookie
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 08: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of an NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on August 08, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Shedeur Sanders Shares Honest Take About His New Role
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 09: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 09, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Shedeur Sanders Addresses Viral On-Field Controversy
Brandon Marcus
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Brandon Marcus
Contributor at Browns Nation
Brandon has been enjoying sports since before he knew his ABCs. A product of too many comic books and cartoons, he finds [...]

Browns Nation