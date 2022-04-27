Browns Nation

Browns Announce New Members Of Radio Crew

By

cleveland browns

 

There are so many changes with the 2022 Cleveland Browns.

In addition to player changes, there will be a new voice inside the Browns radio booth.

When Browns legend Doug Dieken announced his retirement at the end of the 2021 season, many thought Dieken’s fellow left tackle Joe Thomas would follow in his footsteps.

Thomas recently called it a “dream job” but not one he could consider right now with young children at home.

Though Thomas was not a viable option, finding a suitable replacement to work alongside legend Jim Donovan, arguably the best in the business, would not be difficult.

 

If It Is Not Thomas, Then Who Is Replacing Dieken?

Donovan’s new counterpart in the booth will be Nathan Zegura who was formerly the sideline reporter for the Donovan/Dieken team.

Replacing Zegura on the sidelines is Je’Rod Cherry.

Zegura has been the sideline reporter since 2014 so he brings a wealth of Browns’ knowledge into the booth.

Cherry, a former NFL strong safety, is a three-time Super Bowl Champion with the New England Patriots (2001, 2003, and 2004 seasons).

After retiring from the NFL, Cherry moved to Ohio and has been a radio presence since 2009.

He most recently was the gameday pregame host on the Browns radio network.

 

About Zegura and Cherry

In the team’s statement, the Browns said:

“Nathan’s enthusiasm and intimate knowledge of our organization set a strong foundation as he offers in-depth, personal analysis to complement Jim’s extraordinary play by play from The Doug Dieken Radio Booth. Additionally, Jerod’s experience as a three-time Super Bowl champion will give our fans a special understanding of what it means to play the game from a player’s perspective on the biggest stage directly from the sideline…By bringing these three respected professionals together, we have assembled an extremely talented team that will consistently deliver the passion, knowledge and energy Browns fans deserve.”

 

 

Click here for all the latest Browns News

