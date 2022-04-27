Browns Announce New Members Of Radio Crew

There are so many changes with the 2022 Cleveland Browns.

In addition to player changes, there will be a new voice inside the Browns radio booth.

We have renamed our home radio booth at @FEStadium "The Doug Dieken Radio Booth" 📰 » https://t.co/3W8AKiO7Gn pic.twitter.com/i4IxYEWyYr — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 9, 2022

When Browns legend Doug Dieken announced his retirement at the end of the 2021 season, many thought Dieken’s fellow left tackle Joe Thomas would follow in his footsteps.

Joe Thomas says his 'dream job' would be replacing his close friend and mentor Doug Dieken as the #Browns radio color analyst, but not now because of his 3 young children https://t.co/lZnqQmfGL6 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 11, 2022

Thomas recently called it a “dream job” but not one he could consider right now with young children at home.

Though Thomas was not a viable option, finding a suitable replacement to work alongside legend Jim Donovan, arguably the best in the business, would not be difficult.

If It Is Not Thomas, Then Who Is Replacing Dieken?

Donovan’s new counterpart in the booth will be Nathan Zegura who was formerly the sideline reporter for the Donovan/Dieken team.

Replacing Zegura on the sidelines is Je’Rod Cherry.

We're pleased to announce our new-look gameday radio crew for 2022 and beyond, featuring Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura and Jerod Cherry! — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 27, 2022

Zegura has been the sideline reporter since 2014 so he brings a wealth of Browns’ knowledge into the booth.

Cherry, a former NFL strong safety, is a three-time Super Bowl Champion with the New England Patriots (2001, 2003, and 2004 seasons).

After retiring from the NFL, Cherry moved to Ohio and has been a radio presence since 2009.

He most recently was the gameday pregame host on the Browns radio network.

About Zegura and Cherry

In the team’s statement, the Browns said: