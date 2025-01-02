Browns Announce New Starting QB For Saturday’s Game

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback saga continues to unfold with yet another chapter.

After investing heavily in Deshaun Watson as their franchise quarterback, the team has faced a series of setbacks.

With Watson sidelined and both Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson battling injuries, the Browns find themselves turning to their next option.

According to AP News’ Tom Withers, Bailey Zappe is set to take the helm, becoming remarkably the Browns’ 40th starting quarterback since 1999

Bailey Zappe to start at quarterback for Browns' season finale in Baltimore, AP source says https://t.co/fpoNtktfmN — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) January 2, 2025

For Zappe, this opportunity marks his return to NFL action since his stint with the New England Patriots, and he’ll be the fourth quarterback to start for Cleveland in this campaign alone.

Zappe’s journey to Cleveland began after Watson’s season-ending Achilles injury in October, when the Browns acquired him from the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad.

His NFL experience includes eight starts with the New England Patriots across 2022 and 2023, where he accumulated over 2,000 passing yards.

While his 11 touchdowns show promise, his 12 interceptions highlight the learning curve he’s faced.

The change comes as rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson struggles to find his footing, completing just 54.3% of his passes in two starts, both resulting in defeats.

Winston, dealing with a shoulder injury, remains available only as an emergency option.

This latest quarterback shuffle adds another layer to Cleveland’s long-running search for stability at the position, as they continue navigating through a season marked by constant adjustments under center.

