Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, January 2, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Announce New Starting QB For Saturday’s Game

Browns Announce New Starting QB For Saturday’s Game

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

cleveland browns helmet
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback saga continues to unfold with yet another chapter.

After investing heavily in Deshaun Watson as their franchise quarterback, the team has faced a series of setbacks.

With Watson sidelined and both Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson battling injuries, the Browns find themselves turning to their next option.

According to AP News’ Tom Withers, Bailey Zappe is set to take the helm, becoming remarkably the Browns’ 40th starting quarterback since 1999

For Zappe, this opportunity marks his return to NFL action since his stint with the New England Patriots, and he’ll be the fourth quarterback to start for Cleveland in this campaign alone.

Zappe’s journey to Cleveland began after Watson’s season-ending Achilles injury in October, when the Browns acquired him from the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad.

His NFL experience includes eight starts with the New England Patriots across 2022 and 2023, where he accumulated over 2,000 passing yards.

While his 11 touchdowns show promise, his 12 interceptions highlight the learning curve he’s faced.

The change comes as rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson struggles to find his footing, completing just 54.3% of his passes in two starts, both resulting in defeats.

Winston, dealing with a shoulder injury, remains available only as an emergency option.

This latest quarterback shuffle adds another layer to Cleveland’s long-running search for stability at the position, as they continue navigating through a season marked by constant adjustments under center.

NEXT:  Browns Legend Believes Officials Are Making The NFL Too 'Soft'
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation