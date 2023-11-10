Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Announce Official Status For Dawand Jones

Browns Announce Official Status For Dawand Jones

By

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

When James Hudson recently let it slip that he was practicing at right tackle, it raised some eyebrows.

There was conjecture that Cleveland Browns rookie Dawand Jones was sliding into Jedrick Wills’ left tackle spot, but then came word that Jones was not practicing at all, and fans waited for news.

ESPN’s Jake Trotter was among the first to update fans on the Browns’ tackle situation (via Jake Trotter on Twitter).

Cleveland will face the Baltimore Ravens’ top-ranked defense on Sunday without Jones (shoulder, knee) and Wills on their offensive line.

Fortunately, they’ve had all week to work a new blocking tandem into the offense.

With Hudson sharing plans to put him at right tackle, the left tackle becomes a question mark.

Guard Joel Bitonio can slide outside, with Nick Harris taking over at guard, but fans are more likely to see veteran Geron Christian take over for now.

Christian is a sixth-year veteran with 16 starts under his belt.

Cleveland added another sixth-year veteran, Justin Murray, to the practice squad earlier this week.

Murray has played tackle and guard and could be called up as the swingman ahead of UDFA Leroy Watson.

If Watson gets into the game on Sunday, it will be his NFL debut.

Michael Dunn (calf) is eligible to come off the IR next week, but there has been no update on his status.

With Hudson at right tackle, the Browns also lose a piece of their “heavy” run package.

Centers Nick Harris and rookie Lucas Wypler are also available.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith. He's observed the NFL [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Radio Host Sends Warning To Deshaun Watson Ahead Of Ravens Game

24 mins ago

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy

Former All-Pro RB Issues A Challenge To Deshaun Watson for Week 10

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Former Browns Pro-Bowler Makes Deshaun Watson Prediction For Ravens Game

2 hours ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Analyst Says Ravens Game Is Very Important For 1 Browns Star

20 hours ago

Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns returns an interception during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Martin Emerson Comments On 1 Big Matchup For Browns Sunday

20 hours ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Amari Cooper Praises Notable Aspect of Deshaun Watson's Game

20 hours ago

NFL cornerback Denzel Ward of the Cleveland Browns speaks onstage during day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Denzel Ward Reveals His Thoughts On Facing Ravens

22 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a successful pass during the fourth quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says Ravens Duel Is The 'Biggest' Game Of Browns' Season So Far

22 hours ago

browns helmet

Ravens LB Speaks On 'Motivation' To Face The Browns

1 day ago

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens attempts a pass during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Coach Names 1 Key For Browns To Beat The Ravens

1 day ago

Bernie Kosar #19 of the Cleveland Browns looks for a receiver during a 1988 NFL game

Fans Are Remembering Bill Belichick, Bernie Kosar Moment Today

2 days ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns intercepts a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Denzel Ward Sends A Message To Fans Ahead Of Divisional Games

2 days ago

Maurice Hurst II #90 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates an interception during the third quarter of a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Analyst Notes The Importance Of Browns' Next 2 Games

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Makes Big Admission About His 'Powers'

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns defender Perrion Winfrey

Former Browns Player Signs With AFC East Team

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Has Honest Admission About Playing On The Road

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Responds To People Criticizing His Crossover Move

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills

Browns Make 2 Roster Decisions After Recent Injuries

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Tony Grossi Believes Browns QB Drama Is Over

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott

Analyst Details The Importance Of Next 2 Browns Games

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Browns WR Posted Remarkable Numbers Over The Last 2 Games

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Former Super Bowl Champion Praises 1 Aspect Of Deshaun Watson’s Game Against Cardinals

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defenders Tony Fields II and Denzel Ward

Graphic Shows The Historic Nature Of The 2023 Browns Defense

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill

Browns Defender Speaks On Team's Next Challenge

4 days ago

Radio Host Sends Warning To Deshaun Watson Ahead Of Ravens Game

No more pages to load