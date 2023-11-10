Browns Announce Official Status For Dawand Jones

When James Hudson recently let it slip that he was practicing at right tackle, it raised some eyebrows.

There was conjecture that Cleveland Browns rookie Dawand Jones was sliding into Jedrick Wills’ left tackle spot, but then came word that Jones was not practicing at all, and fans waited for news.

ESPN’s Jake Trotter was among the first to update fans on the Browns’ tackle situation (via Jake Trotter on Twitter).

OT Dawand Jones (knee, shoulder) ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Ravens #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 10, 2023

Cleveland will face the Baltimore Ravens’ top-ranked defense on Sunday without Jones (shoulder, knee) and Wills on their offensive line.

Fortunately, they’ve had all week to work a new blocking tandem into the offense.

With Hudson sharing plans to put him at right tackle, the left tackle becomes a question mark.

Guard Joel Bitonio can slide outside, with Nick Harris taking over at guard, but fans are more likely to see veteran Geron Christian take over for now.

Christian is a sixth-year veteran with 16 starts under his belt.

Cleveland added another sixth-year veteran, Justin Murray, to the practice squad earlier this week.

Murray has played tackle and guard and could be called up as the swingman ahead of UDFA Leroy Watson.

If Watson gets into the game on Sunday, it will be his NFL debut.

Michael Dunn (calf) is eligible to come off the IR next week, but there has been no update on his status.

With Hudson at right tackle, the Browns also lose a piece of their “heavy” run package.

Centers Nick Harris and rookie Lucas Wypler are also available.