Browns Announce Signing Of Exciting Draft Pick To Rookie Contract

The Cleveland Browns made a number of notable draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, with No. 5 pick Mason Graham and fifth-round quarterback Shedeur Sanders generating most of the headlines for obvious reasons.

Even though Graham and Sanders are exciting prospects, there is another wildly productive prospect that Cleveland selected who just signed his rookie contract and should be a major factor in this offense for years to come.

Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz shared on Friday morning that the Browns and third-round tight end Harold Fannin Jr. have officially agreed to terms.

“The #Browns and third-round TE Harold Fannin Jr. have agreed to terms on a 4-year, $6.7M contract, per source. Fannin set FBS single-season records for receptions (117) and receiving yards (1,555) by a TE at Bowling Green last season.”

Fannin set multiple records at Bowling Green last season, and even though tight end wasn’t a huge need for the Browns, given the presence of veteran David Njoku, this team needs playmakers wherever it can get them.

Fans could see many more 12-personnel formations featuring two tight ends in 2025 after this front office opted not to make any major changes to the wide receiver room.

Njoku and Fannin both have the receiving ability to line up outside if need be, so it will be interesting to see how head coach Kevin Stefanski incorporates both into the offense, because you don’t use a third-round pick on a talent like Fannin to simply sit him on the bench as a depth piece behind Njoku.

Things were looking bleak for Browns fans a few months ago, but the future is getting much brighter thanks to exciting young players like Fannin.

