Friday, May 16, 2025
Josh Cribbs Gives Shoutout To Newly Signed Browns WR

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns added a local talent to their roster following the rookie minicamp, as Mentor native Luke Floriea turned heads enough to earn himself a contract.

The former Kent State wideout stood out among 27 players trying out during the May 9-11 camp in Berea.

Floriea’s achievement caught the attention of Browns legend Josh Cribbs, who highlighted the receiver’s accomplishment on his podcast.

Cribbs celebrated the signing on social media, captioning a tweet:

“Congratulations on being signed, Luke!”

The timing could prove fortunate for Floriea, as the Cleveland Browns currently face uncertainty in their receiving corps.

While Jerry Jeudy returns after a Pro Bowl campaign, the remaining receivers include relatively unproven talents like Cedric Tillman and free agent acquisition Diontae Johnson, whose production remains a question mark.

Floriea finished his collegiate career with impressive numbers, accumulating 100 receptions for 1,321 yards and 12 touchdowns through the air, plus one rushing score on 23 yards.

His senior season showcased his development, setting personal records with 44 catches, 699 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

The receiver ranked fifth in the MAC conference with 15.9 yards per catch and recorded three 100+ yard performances, including a standout 130-yard game against Ball State.

Floriea secured his 100th career reception in the season finale at Buffalo, capping off a campaign that earned him All-MAC Third Team honors and a spot in the 2025 Hula Bowl.

