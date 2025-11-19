Browns Predicted To Land Top QB Prospect In 2026 Draft

The Cleveland Browns still need a franchise quarterback. As many scouts, analysts and fans predicted, rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders haven’t done anything to solve those woes.

If anything, one of them may become their long-term backup, at best. But after watching them play this season, it feels like a waste of two picks in last year’s draft.

Cleveland can’t afford for that to happen again. With that in mind, Alex Kay of Bleacher Report predicted the Browns will land a top QB prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft.

“Predicted Move: Draft Fernando Mendoza,” Kay wrote. “The Browns can’t afford to whiff if they decide to take a crack at a first-round quarterback prospect for the first time since selecting Baker Mayfield at No. 1 overall in 2018. With Cleveland trending toward becoming the first of many QB-needy squads to go on the clock during the 2026 draft, Fernando Mendoza would be the optimal choice. The Browns shouldn’t hesitate to take Mendoza as early as No. 1 overall and instantly hand him the keys to their offense. He represents their best chance of becoming a consistent contender for the first time since returning to the league nearly three decades ago.”

Mendoza Or A Veteran: Browns’ 2026 QB Dilemma

The quarterback class of 2025 has been less than impressive.

The Browns struck gold with every pick except for Gabriel in the third round and Sanders in the fifth round. No rookie quarterback has stood around the NFL this season, so it’s hard to argue with Cleveland’s process.

That being said, the QB class of 2026 is also turning out to be quite underwhelming despite earlier hype, so the Browns must be cautious about potentially reaching at the position. At this point, it might be Mendoza or no one.

Fernando Mendoza should be the 2025 Heisman Award winner.

This pass is just perfect and Indiana is missing its best WR.#Indiana #CollegeFootball pic.twitter.com/JSRKTtFWkO — Chris Connor (@LastCallwChrisC) November 15, 2025

If they don’t like any of the incoming quarterbacks, the Browns might be better off going for someone like San Francisco 49ers veteran backup Mac Jones and using their picks to rebuild the offense.

