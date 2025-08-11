Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, August 11, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / College QB Says Being Drafted By Browns Would Be ‘Special’

College QB Says Being Drafted By Browns Would Be ‘Special’

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

College QB Says Being Drafted By Browns Would Be ‘Special’
(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have six quarterbacks under contract right now.

However, barring a shocking turn of events, none of them might be the team’s quarterback of the future.

Most people believe they will be right back in the quarterback market again next offseason.

With that in mind, the fans might love to hear that projected No. 1 pick Drew Allar would actually love to play for the Browns.

Talking to Ross Tucker, the Medina, Ohio native revealed that his family grew up rooting for the Browns.

“That would definitely be special… My dad had season tickets growing up. They’ve been passed down since my great grandfather,” Allar said.

Allar is in the mix to be the first quarterback off the board in what’s expected to be a quarterback-heavy class of 2026.

Texas star Arch Manning could take that spot, but he still has more years of college eligibility there, and he will also have to show what he’s got in his first full year as a starter.

Allar had some strong performances last season, nearly leading the Nittany Lions to the National Championship game.

He has the ideal measurements for an NFL quarterback, and he’s got a strong arm and isn’t afraid to show it.

He excels in the pocket and can make big throws effortlessly, although he’s not very mobile and needs to do a better job of making the easier throws.

Even so, he’s an efficient quarterback who’s not going to put the ball in harm’s way.

The Browns will have two first-round picks in next year’s draft, so if they truly like him, they can definitely find a way to get him.

NEXT:  Analyst Reveals One Thing Missing From Myles Garrett's Game
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation