College QB Says Being Drafted By Browns Would Be ‘Special’

The Cleveland Browns have six quarterbacks under contract right now.

However, barring a shocking turn of events, none of them might be the team’s quarterback of the future.

Most people believe they will be right back in the quarterback market again next offseason.

With that in mind, the fans might love to hear that projected No. 1 pick Drew Allar would actually love to play for the Browns.

Talking to Ross Tucker, the Medina, Ohio native revealed that his family grew up rooting for the Browns.

“That would definitely be special… My dad had season tickets growing up. They’ve been passed down since my great grandfather,” Allar said.

“That would definitely be special… My dad had season tickets growing up. They've been passed down since my great grandfather.”@PennStateFball QB @AllarDrew on the possibility of being drafted by the Cleveland Browns: pic.twitter.com/7Bb5lifoxq — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) August 11, 2025

Allar is in the mix to be the first quarterback off the board in what’s expected to be a quarterback-heavy class of 2026.

Texas star Arch Manning could take that spot, but he still has more years of college eligibility there, and he will also have to show what he’s got in his first full year as a starter.

Allar had some strong performances last season, nearly leading the Nittany Lions to the National Championship game.

He has the ideal measurements for an NFL quarterback, and he’s got a strong arm and isn’t afraid to show it.

He excels in the pocket and can make big throws effortlessly, although he’s not very mobile and needs to do a better job of making the easier throws.

Even so, he’s an efficient quarterback who’s not going to put the ball in harm’s way.

The Browns will have two first-round picks in next year’s draft, so if they truly like him, they can definitely find a way to get him.

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals One Thing Missing From Myles Garrett's Game