Browns Draft Alabama OL Parker Brailsford In Round 5

The Cleveland Browns have rightfully put a lot of effort into rebuilding their offensive line this offseason. After a successful free agent period, the Browns have continued to add talent on each day of the 2026 NFL Draft.

After landing tackle Spencer Fano with the No. 9 overall pick in the first round, the Browns traded up to take tackle Austin Barber in the third round. Now, with their initial pick on Day 3, they have added yet another offensive lineman.

According to FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz, the Browns are drafting center Parker Brailsford of Alabama with the No. 146 overall pick.

“Pick is in: Browns select Alabama OL Parker Brailsford, per sources,” Schultz wrote on X.

Pick is in: #Browns select Alabama OL Parker Brailsford, per sources pic.twitter.com/VevYPY9cBr — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 25, 2026

Brailsford started 27 games for Alabama after transferring there to follow head coach Kalen DeBoer from the University of Washington. At just 6-foot-2, 289 pounds, he may be undersized for a typical NFL lineman, but his technique could overcome that shortcoming.

The Browns signed veteran Elgton Jenkins as the presumptive starting center, but last season was his first year at the position, and it was cut short by injury with the Green Bay Packers. Jenkins was a Pro Bowl selection at guard, so adding Brailsford could provide the Browns with some versatility if they want to try different line combinations this preseason.

Fano is expected to be the left tackle, despite playing the final two years of his college career at Utah at right tackle. Johnson will be one guard, with re-signed Teven Jenkins also in the mix on the interior. Tytus Howard is expected to be the starting right tackle, leaving Barber to compete for playing time with Dawand Jones if he is not moved inside.

The Browns also addressed their other most glaring position of need with multiple draft selections. They selected wide receiver KC Concepcion at No. 24 overall in the first round, and then added Denzel Boston with their second round selection at No. 39 overall.

Cleveland looks to be following up a strong class from the 2025 draft with another one this year, which should provide a strong foundation for the future.

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