Saturday, May 10, 2025
Browns Announced 2 Rookie Contract Moves On Friday

Yagya Bhargava
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns officially kicked off rookie minicamp on Friday, getting their first hands on look at this year’s draft class.

As Day 1 wrapped, the team wasted no time securing two of their top selections.

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger, taken at No. 33 overall as the Browns’ top second-round choice, agreed to a fully guaranteed four-year deal.

The Browns also finalized a rookie contract with running back Dylan Sampson, though specifics of his four-year agreement remain undisclosed.

The team soon confirmed both signings.

“The first two to make it official from our 2025 draft class! We’ve signed LB Carson Schwesinger and RB Dylan Sampson.”

This strong start to camp signals clear confidence in their top rookies. Cleveland locked in Schwesinger with a reported $11.78 million deal, averaging $2.94 million annually.

Selected 126th overall in the fourth round, the Tennessee product Sampson now joins forces with second-round pick Quinshon Judkins.

This pairing suggests Cleveland might be quietly assembling one of the more promising young backfield tandems in the league.

With Schwesinger and Sampson secured, five rookies from the Browns’ 2025 draft class remain unsigned.

First-round defensive lineman Mason Graham tops this list, followed by running back Quinshon Judkins, tight end Harold Fannin Jr., and quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

All are expected to finalize their rookie deals shortly.

Cleveland’s rookie minicamp continues through Sunday, May 11th, providing an ideal platform for first impressions and early momentum as these newcomers begin their NFL journeys.

