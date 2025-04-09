Browns Are Betting Favorite To Draft Polarizing Prospect

The Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

That was the only silver lining after a three-win season, and while you never want to be in this position, they have a prime opportunity to add a blue-chip talent.

Many experts believe they won’t select a quarterback with the No.2 pick.

They don’t seem to be that high on Shedeur Sanders, but they could still land a star from Colorado.

As shown by DraftKings Sportsbook on X, the Browns are currently the betting favorites to draft Travis Hunter.

The Browns are the favorite to select Travis Hunter in the NFL Draft 🏈 pic.twitter.com/FRgA8besGF — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) April 7, 2025

Hunter is believed to be either the best or second-best prospect in this class, with Penn State DE Abdul Carter as the other candidate.

As much as the Browns need a new franchise quarterback, Hunter’s upside is significantly higher than that of Sanders.

He can excel as a wide receiver while also playing some snaps at cornerback.

The Browns need an electric player to bring back hope to the organization, and getting the most exciting player in the nation will most definitely be a step in the right direction.

Hunter is aiming to be the first full-time two-way player in modern NFL history, and while he might not be able to do so right out of the gate, he could certainly be of help on both sides of the field, depending on the matchup.

He’s so good that Browns fans likely wouldn’t even complain about the team ignoring their most glaring need to get him.

