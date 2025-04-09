Browns Nation

Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Ohio State Standout DB Appears To Be Visiting With Browns

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will have their work cut out for them in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Many experts believe they will take Travis Hunter at No. 2 and a quarterback with their second selection.

However, they still need to address other needs, including depth in the secondary.

With that in mind, they reportedly are hosting Ohio State standout DB Jordan Hancock today, according to Mike Hall Jr.’s latest Instagram post.

Hancock made a big impact all over the secondary during his days with the Buckeyes.

He has shown great instincts as a ball-hawk, forcing four fumbles with his strong hands and awareness.

He’s solid at anticipating throws in the slot, and he made big plays in the clutch last season.

While not the most explosive player, his 4.42 time in the 40-yard dash is impressive.

On the downside, he will need to bulk up a little to make a splash in the pros, especially if he stays in the slot, as projected.

He also has a tendency to grab his opposition, and he’s not going to get away with that at the next level.

Last but not least, he missed a lot of tackles in the open field.

Even so, he projects to be a solid pick somewhere in the mid-rounds, and being a former Buckeye, the fan base would most definitely embrace him right away.

Browns Nation