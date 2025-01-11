Browns Are Betting Favorite To Draft Top-QB Prospect

The Browns didn’t have a quarterback this season, even with a healthy Deshaun Watson.

That should be the first order of business for this team in the offseason.

That’s why it’s not much of a surprise to see them being linked to one of the best quarterback prospects in this draft class.

According to MLFootball, Bovada has them as the odds-on favorites to draft Colorado star Shedeur Sanders.

🚨BREAKING: The #Browns are the FAVORITE to draft and start Shedeur Sanders next season, per @BovadaOfficial. Cleveland currently holds the second overall pick in the 2025 draft. Sanders getting coached by QB-guru Kevin Stefanski could be very fun. 👀 (📸 @fballforeverhq) pic.twitter.com/AEsp0MoVfv — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 10, 2025

Sanders was considered the top quarterback prospect in this class, but some reports suggest that Cam Ward has gained an advantage over him.

The Tennessee Titans, who currently possess the No. 1 selection, are reportedly very high on Ward.

There have been doubts about whether Deion Sanders would want his son to play for the Browns.

The weather, the fact that they’re not a big-market team, and their history of struggles at the quarterback position could force the NFL legend to interfere.

Then again, at the end of the day, it’s not like Sanders can return to college, so the Browns, not him, hold all of the cards right now.

Sanders is a very good prospect.

He wouldn’t have been near the top of his QB class if he had declared last season, which is one of the main reasons scouts speculate he decided to return to Boulder.

He was looking to be a top selection.

Hopefully, if the Browns do get him, he’ll earn his stripes in the league and with the team on the field, regardless of his last name.

