Analyst Notes Important Detail In Cade York’s New Deal With Browns

After having an up-and-down rookie season with the Cleveland Browns in 2022, Cade York is back with the team.

The Browns cut York following his rookie campaign, as he simply missed too many kicks in high-stakes situations.

However, there’s no doubt that York is a highly talented kicker, which is why the team drafted him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, which is fairly high for a placekicker.

One Browns writer recently pointed out that York signed a futures contract, which means he will be with the team during the offseason, but a spot on Cleveland’s final 2024 roster is not guaranteed (via Scott Petrak ct on Twitter).

It's a futures deal for York, allowing him to be with team for offseason. Dustin Hopkins remains on roster and atop depth chart. https://t.co/CUBc3AIaMi — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) March 23, 2024

York’s deal is worth $940,000, which is the veteran minimum per his age and how long he’s been in the league.

He wasn’t terrible during his rookie season with the Browns, as he only made 24 of 32 field goal attempts while converting 35 of his 37 extra point attempts.

After getting cut by the Browns in favor of Dustin Hopkins, whom they acquired via a trade with the Chargers, York bounced around from one practice squad to another.

However, he suffered a quad injury prior to the start of the 2023 season and missed the entire year.

York is now entering his third year out of LSU and is known for having a big leg and tons of potential.

Will York still be on Cleveland’s roster when they step on the field for their first game of the 2024 regular season?