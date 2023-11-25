Browns Are Close To Tying A Notable Streak This Season

From losing multiple franchise players to season-ending injuries to winning four games by 3 points or less, it’s certainly been an up-and-down year for the Cleveland Browns.

In spite of everything that’s happened, the Browns are sitting at 7-3 and are 1/2 game out of first place in the AFC North.

They’re also in a three-way tie for the second-best record in the AFC and are just a half-game behind the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens in that respect.

In addition to the success they’re having thus far, the Browns are within distance of tying and potentially breaking a notable team record (via Daryl Ruiter on Twitter.)

This is the 5th time since 1999 #Browns have won 5 of 6. They did it twice during the 2020 season + 2014 & 2007. Team seeks to tie their longest win streak in the expansion era – 4 in a row – also done in 2009 & 2x in 2020 — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) November 24, 2023

The fact that they’re so close to tying their franchise record of four wins in a row is both great and kind of sad.

On the one hand, it means they’re having one of their best years in franchise history, despite all the injuries and last-second drama they have endured.

On the other hand, with a franchise record of just four wins in a row, it says volumes about the struggles that the Browns have had through the years.

Additionally, winning five games out of six just five times since 1999 says a lot about how tough it’s been for the Browns to consistently win games.

However, as we look at the present and towards the future, their success this year has been nothing short of remarkable.

The Browns have had to play most of the season without their starting tackles, running back, and quarterback, and they’re still finding ways to win games.

While it’s due in large part to an incredible defense, it’s also because Browns players finally have a winning mentality and seemingly aren’t willing to settle for second-best.