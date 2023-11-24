Browns Rule Out 2 Veterans For Broncos Game

This Sunday the Cleveland Browns are in Denver to meet the Broncos.

Denver is on a four-game win streak after beginning the year 1-5 and now sits in second place in the AFC West with a 5-5 record.

Cleveland is 7-3 and has won three straight including the last two contests against AFC North Division foes Baltimore and Pittsburgh.

The Browns will look to displace the Ravens from the top spot in the division by upending the Broncos.

Unfortunately, they’ll have to play without corner Denzel Ward and receiver Marquise Goodwin, per Clevelend.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

Cabot also mentioned that linebacker Anthony Walker and safety Juan Thornhill are questionable for the game.

Ward will miss his first contest of the year with a shoulder injury and Goodwin is in concussion protocol.

Meanwhile, Thornhill’s calf is aching and Walker’s hamstring is hurting.

Cleveland could use Ward against the likes of Broncos receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.

Sutton is on a roll, having scored eight touchdowns including one in each of Denver’s past five games.

Jeudy, who the Browns were reportedly interested in earlier this year, has been held in check with one touchdown, but he is always a dangerous threat.

The Broncos offense is currently ranked 15th in the NFL in points for, which isn’t great, but the Browns’ stellar defense needs to be on their toes.

In three of their four recent wins, Denver has outscored Kansas City, Buffalo, and Minnesota, three teams with playoff aspirations.

Keeping as many able-bodied defenders on the field is imperative for Cleveland if they hope to avoid being Denver’s fifth straight victim.