Browns Are Eyeing Rising WR Prospect

The Cleveland Browns want to add more firepower to their offense.

They know they must add more threats to the passing game, as Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku can only do so much on their own.

With that in mind, they will look at an Ohio native for a glimpse of his talent.

According to a report by Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Browns will meet with Texas A&M standout WR Jahdae Walker.

Walker, who stands at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, will also participate in the Houston Texans’ annual local prospect day.

Per Wilson’s report, Walker drew positive reviews after posting a 4.43 time in the 40-yard dash drill.

He also logged a 1.48-second 10-yard split, a 34 1/2 inch vertical leap, and a 10’3” broad jump.

Walker was born in Cleveland, and he started his collegiate career at Grand Valley State before taking his talents to College Station.

His numbers from last season weren’t that impressive, as he hauled in just 29 receptions for 345 yards, but he showcased impressive leadership skills and was even named the Aggie Heart award winner.

He had 35 receptions for 590 yards and two scores and paced his team with three 100-yard games and 16.9 yards per catch in his 2023 campaign.

The Browns are reportedly leaning towards taking Travis Hunter with the No. 2 pick, and if that’s the case, he will instantly get a big workload as a pass-catcher.

Even so, if Walker is there in the later rounds and they like what they see, they might bring him back to his hometown.

NEXT:

Analyst Shares Hard Truth About Joe Flacco Signing With Browns