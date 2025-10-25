Browns Are Facing Long Odds For Patriots Matchup

The 2025 NFL schedule makers didn’t do the Cleveland Browns any favors.

Cleveland’s initial games featured five teams that made the 2024 NFL playoffs, which is one reason the Browns are currently 2-5 entering their Week 8 game against the New England Patriots.

Oddsmakers have made Cleveland the underdog in six of the team’s seven games to date.

Heading into the Patriots game, that trend is unchanged.

According to Kalshi, Cleveland has a 24 percent chance to win Sunday’s game against New England.

Not looking good for Cleveland tomorrow… pic.twitter.com/48GuTCV1lL — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) October 25, 2025

The Browns will head on the road to Foxborough, marking their first trip to Gillette Stadium since 2021.

It’s the fifth game that Cleveland has played away from Huntington Bank Field through its first eight contests, another oddity from the NFL schedule makers.

New England has owned the head-to-head record since the Browns’ rebirth in 1999, posting victories in 10 of those 12 matchups.

Cleveland’s last win over the Patriots came in 2010, and the AFC North franchise has lost to New England in each of the past five matchups.

The Patriots have a first-year head coach in Mike Vrabel, an individual that the Browns know well.

Vrabel spent time last season in Cleveland, serving as a consultant after he was fired by the Tennessee Titans.

The veteran coach has second-year quarterback Drake Maye under center, and the signal-caller is among the league’s top players this season.

Maye is currently eighth in the NFL with 1,744 passing yards and 12 passing touchdowns.

He’s also a mobile quarterback, posting 200 rushing yards and two more scores on the ground.

