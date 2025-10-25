Former Scout Addresses Shedeur Sanders Trade Rumors

With the NFL midseason trade deadline looming, many analysts believe that the Cleveland Browns will be sellers for a second consecutive season.

Already, the team has made two significant moves by swapping cornerbacks with the Jacksonville Jaguars and sending veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rumors have swirled that Cleveland could look to make another quarterback trade, potentially dealing rookie Shedeur Sanders to another franchise before the November 4th deadline.

Don’t count former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly among the analysts who believe that those rumors are true.

Kelly addressed those rumors in a long social media post, detailing exactly why the former scout believes that Shedeur Sanders doesn’t have a trade market.

“I think the ‘Shedeur Sanders trade rumors’ we’re hearing and seeing are nothing but clickbait. I don’t see one thing he’s done since becoming a 5th round pick that has built any ‘trade value,'” Kelly said. “If anything, Sanders has diminished his value and proven exactly why I put an undraftable free agent grade on him during his two seasons at Colorado.”

I keep seeing suggestions of a Shedeur Sanders trade. As a former NFL Scout, I can’t see any team trading for him. Why would they? Every team in the league passed on him in the first four rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. And what’s he done since then? • Had back-to-back… pic.twitter.com/Pz5QV4amBX — FIRST ROUND MOCK (@firstroundmock) October 25, 2025

Kelly detailed his reasoning, starting with off-the-field issues that mired Sanders’ first few months in the NFL.

The scout noted that Sanders has been in front of the cameras often during his debut NFL season, suggesting to Kelly that the signal-caller sees himself as a “celebrity.”

Sanders’ insistence to be a “focal point” as a backup quarterback would create an unwanted distraction for most NFL franchises, Kelly added.

The analyst then turned his attention to his on-the-field production, noting that Sanders ranked last in the time that it took him to throw the football (3.96 seconds) during the preseason.

He added that Sanders was sacked the second-most times in the preseason, showing his inability to process opposing defenses quickly.

Finally, Kelly noted that Sanders’ completion percentage during the preseason (58.6 percent) would currently rank 39th in the league during the regular season.

