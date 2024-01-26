Browns Are Having Competition For 1 OC Candidate

The Cleveland Browns continue their pursuit of a new offensive coordinator.

They’ve shown an interest in multiple prominent names, but it seems to be wide open right now.

Notably, they could face some steep competition for one of their preferred names.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports on Twitter, Houston Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson will interview with the Steelers on Friday for their OC position.

He had already met with the Browns and left a very good impression.

Nonetheless, he’s also met with the Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, and New Orleans Saints.

Texans QBs coach Jerrod Johnson is interviewing today with the Steelers for their vacant offensive coordinator position, source says. Johnson has already interviewed with the Browns, Saints, Patriots and Eagles for their OC jobs. His work with Stroud has been noticed leaguewide. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 26, 2024

It’s more than evident that the league has been left quite impressed with his job with C.J. Stroud, who’s a lock to run away with NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Stroud raved about Johnson’s work and how he kept him grounded and held him accountable, even when he was playing at a high level, to make sure he kept improving.

Deshaun Watson’s camp has also reportedly given the team the green light to pursue Johnson, and that’s obviously something to consider, as whoever takes the reins of the offense will have to make sure to bring out the best of their $230 million quarterback.

Also, with such a steep competition for his services, HC Kevin Stefanski will most likely have to give up play-calling duties to convince him to join his staff.

If he’s not sold, they could continue to pursue other prominent names, such as Kellen Moore, who’s also drawn interest from the Eagles, according to reports.