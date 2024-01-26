Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Are Having Competition For 1 OC Candidate

Browns Are Having Competition For 1 OC Candidate

By

Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns continue their pursuit of a new offensive coordinator.

They’ve shown an interest in multiple prominent names, but it seems to be wide open right now.

Notably, they could face some steep competition for one of their preferred names.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports on Twitter, Houston Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson will interview with the Steelers on Friday for their OC position.

He had already met with the Browns and left a very good impression.

Nonetheless, he’s also met with the Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, and New Orleans Saints.

It’s more than evident that the league has been left quite impressed with his job with C.J. Stroud, who’s a lock to run away with NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Stroud raved about Johnson’s work and how he kept him grounded and held him accountable, even when he was playing at a high level, to make sure he kept improving.

Deshaun Watson’s camp has also reportedly given the team the green light to pursue Johnson, and that’s obviously something to consider, as whoever takes the reins of the offense will have to make sure to bring out the best of their $230 million quarterback.

Also, with such a steep competition for his services, HC Kevin Stefanski will most likely have to give up play-calling duties to convince him to join his staff.

If he’s not sold, they could continue to pursue other prominent names, such as Kellen Moore, who’s also drawn interest from the Eagles, according to reports.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Reporter Announces 4 Browns Are Finalists For NFL Awards

20 hours ago

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Reporter Hints At Kevin Stefanski Change If Kellen Moore Joins Browns

21 hours ago

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Browns Have Requested An Interview With Chargers Coach

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski

Reporter Names The X-factor For Browns 2024 Season

24 hours ago

Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson

Browns Set To Interview Brian Johnson For OC Job

1 day ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Add Notable Kicker To The Team

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns Insider Reveals Newest Addition To The Coaching Staff

2 days ago

Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Joel Bitonio Reveals What Made This Browns Season Special

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joel Bitonio Shares Clear Thoughts About Joe Flacco's Stint

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns assistant coach Stump Mitchell

Stump Mitchell Speaks On 'Bad Blood' Against The Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Are Interviewing Top OC Candidate Today

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Former Browns Coach Has Clear Message About Kevin Stefanski Changes

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Stump Mitchell Has Clear Message About Browns QB Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan

Tony Grossi Warns Browns About Major Loss This Offseason

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Andrew Berry Admits He's Following 1 Team's Playoffs Run

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt

Andrew Berry Has Clear Message On Browns' Early Playoffs Exit

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Andrew Berry Makes Strong Statement On Nick Chubb's Future

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns GM Answers Big Question About Kevin Stefanski's Duties

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Andrew Berry Makes His Thoughts Clear On Joe Flacco

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Analyst Suggests Big QB Change For Browns Next Season

4 days ago

cleveland browns helmet

Notable Scout Makes Big Projection For Browns OC Candidate

4 days ago

Super Bowl trophy

Browns Have Shocking Odds To Win Next Season's Super Bowl

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Notable QB Coach Makes Strong Statement About Browns OC Candidate

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns fan

Fans React To Latest Report About Browns OC Opening

5 days ago

Reporter Announces 4 Browns Are Finalists For NFL Awards

No more pages to load