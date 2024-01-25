Browns Nation

Reporter Announces 4 Browns Are Finalists For NFL Awards

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ season didn’t end in the way most fans expected, but calling it a failure would be inaccurate and disrespectful.

This team did the best it could with the hand it was given, all things considered.

And while the final outcome was ugly, there’s not much of a difference in losing by one point or by four touchdowns in a single-elimination game.

That’s why it’s not a surprise to see that five members of the Browns organization have been nominated as finalists for NFL awards (via Mary Kay Cabot on Twitter).

Superstar DE Myles Garrett is one of the finalists for Defensive Player of the Year, which is far from a surprise if you consider the massive impact he made on a championship-caliber defense.

He was their defensive anchor and a force to be reckoned with, dealing with double and triple-teams and leading one of the best pass-rushing units in the game.

On that same note, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is a finalist for assistant coach of the year, and it’s shocking to see that he wasn’t mentioned in this year’s head coach hiring cycle after the outstanding job he did in charge of the Browns’ defense.

Joe Flacco is also a finalist for Comeback Player of the Year after leading the Browns to the playoffs with that late-campaign surge, proving that he still had plenty left in the tank.

Last but not least, Kevin Stefanksi is one of the frontrunners to win Coach of the Year; well deserved, approaching four different quarterbacks to at least one win and winning 11 games despite all the injuries.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

