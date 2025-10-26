Browns Are Heavily Scouting 2 QB Prospects

The 2-5 Cleveland Browns have a matchup at New England on Sunday and will be looking to build on some positive momentum they generated last week in a 31-6 drubbing of the Miami Dolphins.

While there have been some positive developments out of Browns camp, it’s still unclear if the franchise quarterback is on the roster, which is why the Browns were among many teams heavily scouting a big SEC battle on Saturday that featured two potential first-round picks in the 2026 draft.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid reported that 15 teams sent scouts to the South Carolina-Alabama game to evaluate two highly touted quarterback prospects, LaNorris Sellers and Ty Simpson. Among them, the Browns were one of four teams with multiple scouts in attendance.

15 NFL teams in attendance for the Alabama/South Carolina game: BAL, BUF, CAR, CLE, CHI, DEN, IND, LAC, MIN, NO, NYG, NYJ, PHI, PIT, SF Teams with multiple reps present: Bills, Browns, Steelers and Vikings — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) October 25, 2025

The two of them had a heck of a battle that ultimately ended with Alabama scoring 15 unanswered points late in the fourth quarter to escape Columbia with a 29-22 win.

Simpson finished 24-for-43 with 253 yards, two touchdowns, and a lost fumble, while Sellers completed 18 of 32 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown, though he also had a pick-six after his running back bobbled a ball straight into a defender’s hands.

Sellers also added 67 yards and another touchdown on the ground in what was one of his better performances of a lackluster campaign.

He was projected by many to be the first overall pick in the 2026 draft, but South Carolina has lost five of its last six games, and he has seemingly been passed over by some of his peers in the mock drafts, including Simpson, who is playing his way into being a high first-round pick in his own right.

