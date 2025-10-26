Insider Shuts Down Rumor Of Browns’ Trade Target

At 2-5 and heading into a tough matchup against the New England Patriots, the Cleveland Browns are undoubtedly in the midst of a rebuilding year, which is why they have already dealt away Joe Flacco and Greg Newsome weeks ahead of the trade deadline.

It feels like a foregone conclusion that the Browns will continue selling off potential assets for more draft picks, but one big name has repeatedly popped up in rumors that could convince the Browns to go the other way and take a big swing to bring him to Cleveland.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot recently wrote about how the Browns are still exploring pathways to be sneaky buyers at the deadline, with star wide receiver Garrett Wilson’s name being thrown around of late.

“With the trade deadline about 10 days away, the Browns still hope to be buyers on a player or two. It won’t be Jets receiver Garrett Wilson, because the Jets undoubtedly won’t part with him after they just signed him to a four-year extension in July worth $130 million, including $90 million guaranteed. Despite rumors on social media, the Browns haven’t given it any thought, in part because they know the Jets wouldn’t consider it, even though they’re 0-7,” Cabot said.

The New York Jets are a disaster and are the NFL’s only winless team, and while it’s likely a sure thing that they will be selling players at the deadline, it wouldn’t make sense to trade Wilson.

Wilson just turned 25, signed a $130 million extension over the summer, and has been a pillar of health and consistency during his four years in New York despite having an unstable quarterback situation.

He would be a massive addition to Cleveland’s offense and would immediately step in as the new WR1, but it was always unlikely to happen.

