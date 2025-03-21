Browns Are Hosting Interesting QB Prospect For Visit

It’s getting more obvious by the day that the Cleveland Browns are looking to find their next quarterback in the 2025 draft as opposed to free agency, given how most of the potential veteran starters have either landed elsewhere, are unavailable via trade, or are seemingly on their way to signing elsewhere.

The Browns have ten picks in the draft, including No. 2 overall, which many are starting to believe could be used to select Colorado prospect Shedeur Sanders, though the Browns recently hosted another interesting prospect for a visit.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns are hosting Louisville’s Tyler Shough for a visit.

“The Browns are adding some spice to the top of the NFL Draft by hosting Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough for a top 30 visit, a league source tells Cleveland.com.”

Shough spent six years in college at three separate major programs but was finally able to put together a full healthy season in his lone campaign as Louisville’s starter in 2024 with 3,195 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just six interceptions.

The knocks on Shough are the injury history and the fact that he’ll turn 26 early in his rookie 2025 season, but the size and the arm talent will certainly entice a team to take a shot at finding a diamond in the rough in this QB class.

He has also shown the athleticism to take off and run with multiple runs of over 30 yards in his college career, and if the Browns don’t plan on taking Shedeur Sanders at No. 2, it’s likely the team will look towards guys like Shough, Will Howard, Jalen Milroe, or Dillon Gabriel in later rounds.

Cleveland is leaving no stone unturned in this quest to find the next franchise quarterback, and that’s the right way to do it.

