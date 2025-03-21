Browns Nation

Friday, March 21, 2025
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Reveals Why He’s Excited To Play For Browns

Earnest Horn
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Reveals Why He’s Excited To Play For Browns
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

 

With limited salary cap space, the Cleveland Browns are looking for veterans on bargain deals to improve their roster in 2025.

That’s the case with the Browns’ addition of linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, a player Cleveland signed to a one-year, $4.75 million deal this offseason.

Tryon-Shoyinka had other suitors emerge when he became a free agent, but Cleveland had something other franchises did not that was a definitive draw for the linebacker.

The fifth-year player revealed why he’s excited to play for the Browns earlier this week, admitting that joining forces with defensive end Myles Garrett could be a game-changer for both players this year.

“Man, that’s a bookend right there. One of the best players in the NFL, period. Just being able to suit up and play with him, line up with him on the line is just going to be something insane. I cannot wait for the opportunity,” Tryon-Shoyinka said.

Tryon-Shoyinka did not play with a defender of Garrett’s caliber with his former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Opponents often plan their offensive attack by mapping out how to slow down Garrett, double-teaming the defensive end.

That allows other Browns’ teammates to make plays in their opponents’ backfield.

Cleveland is hoping either Tryon-Shoyinka can boost his stats with Garrett drawing the offense’s attention or the linebacker can ease the pressure opponents apply to their star defensive end.

With Tampa Bay, Tryon-Shoyinka recorded 138 tackles, 15 sacks, and eight pass deflections during his four-year stint.

Tryon-Shoyinka was a first-round draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and the Buccaneers did not pick up the player’s fifth-year team option for the upcoming campaign.

