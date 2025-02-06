Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Myles Garrett After Media Tour

It seems like there’s an actual feud going on within the Cleveland Browns.

Myles Garrett’s recent appearance on Radio Row at the Super Bowl has rubbed some people the wrong way.

The former No. 1 pick clearly wants to be traded.

However, since the team reportedly is unwilling to listen to offers for him, he may have decided to take matters into his own hands.

It didn’t take long before some fans took to social media to call him out for this.

@Flash_Garrett is justified wanting to play for a contender. He wants to win. I get it. But doing a media tour is classless and whoever told him to do it was a huge idiot. He just alienated an entire fan base that has done nothing but treat him like a son. Bad move #browns — Ryan Angelo (@RyanAngeloCLE) February 5, 2025

Can't help but think Myles Garrett's Super Bowl radio row interviews hurt his relationship with some #Browns fans. It just added more salt in the wound. To me, it's bad a look. — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) February 6, 2025

“I think a lot of people changed their opinion yesterday. I think a lot of people were Team Myles until he hit Radio Row” 🎙️ @KenCarman disagrees with @SportsBoyTony on where #Browns fans stand with Myles Garrett now ⬇️ 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/yW5o2neT7k pic.twitter.com/PbxeEcxcbW — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) February 6, 2025

Something about Myles going on this press tour really irks me. For a guy who could have done this quietly and been remembered well he’s making this ugly and making it ugly fast. #browns pic.twitter.com/WgjCJWBPcK — Lukegable23 (@lukegable23) February 6, 2025

After #Browns Myles Garrett showed up to radio row today, if I were Andrew Berry I think I’d trade him to a team like the Jets, Patriots, Titans, Raiders, Giants, or the Bears. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) February 5, 2025

Garrett has been a class act on and off the field since entering the league, and it would be wise of him to try to preserve that image.

Granted, he has every right to be mad at the front office, and he might fear that this situation could drag on for more than a year, as we’ve seen in the past.

However, there are ways to handle these situations, and most fans understood his desire to be traded.

Garrett clearly doesn’t trust Andrew Berry and the front office to be able to turn things around in the foreseeable future, and he doesn’t want to waste his prime years anymore.

He’s most definitely earned the right to play for a Super Bowl ring, even if that’s somewhere else.

Then again, as much as the fans have stood by him even through his trade request, Garrett will have to be very careful, as he might be walking on thin ice with the fan base.

