Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, February 6, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Myles Garrett After Media Tour

Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Myles Garrett After Media Tour

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Myles Garrett After Media Tour
(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

 

It seems like there’s an actual feud going on within the Cleveland Browns.

Myles Garrett’s recent appearance on Radio Row at the Super Bowl has rubbed some people the wrong way.

The former No. 1 pick clearly wants to be traded.

However, since the team reportedly is unwilling to listen to offers for him, he may have decided to take matters into his own hands.

It didn’t take long before some fans took to social media to call him out for this.

Garrett has been a class act on and off the field since entering the league, and it would be wise of him to try to preserve that image.

Granted, he has every right to be mad at the front office, and he might fear that this situation could drag on for more than a year, as we’ve seen in the past.

However, there are ways to handle these situations, and most fans understood his desire to be traded.

Garrett clearly doesn’t trust Andrew Berry and the front office to be able to turn things around in the foreseeable future, and he doesn’t want to waste his prime years anymore.

He’s most definitely earned the right to play for a Super Bowl ring, even if that’s somewhere else.

Then again, as much as the fans have stood by him even through his trade request, Garrett will have to be very careful, as he might be walking on thin ice with the fan base.

NEXT:  Video Shows Fans Trying To Recruit Myles Garrett To 1 Team
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation