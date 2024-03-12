Browns Nation

Browns Are Landing Veteran RB On 1-Year Deal

By

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns keep adding firepower to their running back corps.

Even though they already have plenty of depth at the position, they don’t seem to be satisfied just yet.

With that in mind, they’ve agreed to sign veteran RB Nyheim Hines, according to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Schefter revealed that the Browns will give the former Indianapolis Colts back a one-year deal wroth up to $3.5 million.

The Buffalo Bills released Hines earlier in the offseason, which was an easy decision considering their need to shave off as much money as possible from their salary cap.

He missed the entire 2023 season after suffering a leg injury in a jet ski crash in the offseason.

Prior to the injury, he was their kickoff returner and performed quite well.

He even had a couple of kickoffs returned for touchdowns in Week 18 of the 2022 season against the Washington Commanders, but he didn’t get many highlights besides that.

Hines gives Bubba Ventrone another veteran to work on one of the best special teams units in the game, but he can also contribute on offense.

He’s always been a solid pass-catcher and a change-of-pace back for two-minute offenses or when trailing.

However, he’s going to find it tough to get on the field, as the Browns already have John Kelly, Pierre Strong, and Jerome Ford under contract, and all of them will obviously be behind Nick Chubb in the pecking order as soon as he’s ready to hit the field again after recovering from his season-ending injury.

