Browns Are Likely To Lose Another Coach This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns ended the 2024 NFL regular season on Saturday, falling to the Baltimore Ravens 35-10 to wrap up their campaign with a 3-14 record.

Cleveland will be looking to make multiple changes this offseason to correct the team’s poor performance.

Already, two changes have been made as the Browns fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and offensive line coach Andy Dickerson on Sunday.

Could other assistant coaches be on the way out the door, too?

It’s likely, according to Browns insider Tony Grossi.

On X, the insider noted that current tight ends coach and pass-game coordinator Tommy Rees is expected to join Mike Vrabel’s staff should the former head coach receive a new opportunity in 2025.

“Browns TE coach Tommy Rees is likely to join Mike Vrabel in his next NFL HC job. Browns should go outside org for next OC,” Grossi said.

Browns TE coach Tommy Rees is likely to join Mike Vrabel in his next NFL HC job. Browns should go outside org for next OC. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) January 5, 2025

Rees joined the Cleveland staff after serving as the offensive coordinator at Alabama last season.

Previously, Rees was the offensive coordinator for Notre Dame, serving as the coordinator of his alma mater from 2020 until 2022.

Rees is also considered to be a candidate to fill Dorsey’s role should he not leave the organization.

Whoever replaces Dorsey will have an immediate task to help Cleveland score more points in 2025.

The Browns scored only 15.2 points per game in 2024, the NFL’s worst offensive effort.

Cleveland also averaged just over 300 total yards per game, but the Browns failed to reach that plateau in 11 of the team’s 17 regular season contests.

NEXT:

Browns Have Made A Decision About Kevin Stefanski's Future